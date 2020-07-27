Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 335 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

PALL stock opened at $209.44 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $273.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.48.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

