Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,064,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $63.29 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

