Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $32.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.