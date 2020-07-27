Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,043,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $81.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

