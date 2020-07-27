Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Masonite International worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $83.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

