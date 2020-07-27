Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,887,000 after acquiring an additional 315,971 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,355,000 after buying an additional 2,157,791 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,307,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,650,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 187,239 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

