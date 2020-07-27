Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 334.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 124.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.20.

In related news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX opened at $161.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.01. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

