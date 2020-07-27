Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 120.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG opened at $61.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.86. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

