Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,832 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 192.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 271.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of KSS opened at $20.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

