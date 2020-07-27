Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

TRN opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 0.24. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

