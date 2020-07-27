Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

