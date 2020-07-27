Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 411.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,295,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,670,000 after buying an additional 1,846,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 464.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,209,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 995,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 54,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

