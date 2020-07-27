Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

