Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 9.49% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of FSMD opened at $23.60 on Monday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

