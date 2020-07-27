Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHE. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45.

