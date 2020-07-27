Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTIN. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1,135.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $23.27 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.