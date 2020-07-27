Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,446 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 81.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $21.08 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

