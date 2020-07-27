Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,352,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,600,814.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,792 shares of company stock valued at $36,925,372 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

BGNE stock opened at $224.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.24 and a 200-day moving average of $166.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $256.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.94 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

