Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $99.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $1,776,467.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,849 shares in the company, valued at $17,047,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

