Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,873 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 239.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

NXTG opened at $57.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.