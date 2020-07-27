Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLCO. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 161,420 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,742,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,696,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $27.31 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

