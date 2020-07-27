Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Q2 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,293,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO stock opened at $92.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $96.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.78.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $38,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony Charles Hall sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $131,108.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,313.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 874,094 shares of company stock worth $68,943,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

