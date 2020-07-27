Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

EDC opened at $55.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $98.10.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.