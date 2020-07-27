Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRB Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

