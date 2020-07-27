Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 847.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 74,376 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR opened at $46.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.