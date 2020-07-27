Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,540 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 136.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 171.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,244 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Comerica by 461.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,546,000 after acquiring an additional 749,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after acquiring an additional 641,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

