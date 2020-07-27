Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,753 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 245.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 129.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 152.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 88,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $655,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $2,403,163 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ASGN opened at $68.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.34.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

