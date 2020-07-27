Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 149.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

