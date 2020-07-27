Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IPHI opened at $121.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.23. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $133.47.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inphi from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Inphi from $122.50 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $8,857,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.36, for a total value of $1,093,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,947.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $14,353,460 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

