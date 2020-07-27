EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,289 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,310 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 42.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.