EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.84.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,623 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $620,301,000 after acquiring an additional 636,408 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.