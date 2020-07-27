Epstein & White Financial LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epstein & White Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

