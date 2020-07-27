Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fortis Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.92.

TSE:FTS opened at C$52.56 on Monday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$41.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.80.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

