Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121,171 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Etsy by 28.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $6,054,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Etsy by 319.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.05.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $8,732,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $212,952.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,567.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,299 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,933 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $101.59 on Monday. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

