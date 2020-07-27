Evans Bancorp (EVBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $23.02 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

In other news, CEO David J. Nasca acquired 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $33,286.68. Insiders bought 2,532 shares of company stock valued at $63,145 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.