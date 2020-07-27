FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 522 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $93.14 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

