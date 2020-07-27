FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

