FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,846,000 after buying an additional 102,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 134,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,738,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROLL opened at $127.42 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.90.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

