FDx Advisors Inc. Has $333,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,177,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $64,567,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,088 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $36,011,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,786,000 after buying an additional 87,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

NYSE BIO opened at $515.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $536.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.05 and its 200 day moving average is $414.11.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

