FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 796 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.