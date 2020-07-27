FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,314 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 33,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $183.92. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.