Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 247,122 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.47.

