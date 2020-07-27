Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 19.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 10.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 7.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

