Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FISI. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Financial Institutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

FISI opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,918.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,058 shares of company stock worth $185,142. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

