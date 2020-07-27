Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

