First National Corp MA ADV Has $6.90 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average is $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

