First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 30,091 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $46,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

CNI stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

