First Trust Advisors LP Buys 172,753 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,753 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.33% of Black Hills worth $47,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 38.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 320,841 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 3,421 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

