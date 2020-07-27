First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $44,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 49.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at $2,147,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $419,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

