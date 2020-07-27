First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $44,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 538.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $54.53 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

